3 Killed As Speeding Tanker Rams Bike In Maharashtra's Beed

Three persons were crushed to death after a speeding tanker rammed into their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm near Ukanda village in Patoda tehsil, about 20 km away from the district headquarters, an official said.

The victims, Kailas Aba Tule (30), Akshay Shinde (25) and Rishikesh Fulzadake (27), were residents of Rajuri (Navgan) in Beed tehsil, he said.

According to the family members, the trio were travelling to their hometown from Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district on a motorcycle when a Beed-bound tanker rammed into them, killing them on the spot.

Locals alleged that the highway expansion work has been underway and it lacks basic safety precautions at construction points, including reflective radium strips, barricades, and signage.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

Tule is survived by his wife and a young son, while Shinde had gotten married a month before. Further investigation is underway, police said.

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