3 Killed, 9 Injured In Car Collision In UP's Shahjahanpur

The injured victims are reportedly stable, according to police. (Representational)

Three members of a family were killed and nine injured in a collision between two cars in the Khutar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police here said on Monday.

The accident occurred late on Sunday when the family was travelling to Shahjahanpur and their car was hit by another vehicle, they added.

Three members of the family -- Bhagwandas (65), Dharmendra (45) and three-year-old Lakshaya died on the spot. The nine injured victims were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Efforts are underway to catch the accused driver, who fled the spot after the accident, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)