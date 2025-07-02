Advertisement
3 Kanwariyas Killed, 18 Injured As Truck Overturns In Uttarakhand

Police and SDRF personnel, who rushed to the scene, saved a four-year-old child stuck in the front part of the truck.

Read Time: 1 min
  • A truck carrying kanwariyas overturned in Tehri district, resulting in three fatalities
  • Eighteen individuals sustained injuries in the incident involving the truck
  • The group consisted of 21 kanwariyas from Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh
New Tehri:

A truck carrying 'kanwariyas' overturned in Tehri district on Wednesday, leaving three dead and 18 injured, police said.

A group of 21 'kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) hailing from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh were going towards Harshil in Uttarkashi district when the accident took place, Narendra Nagar police station inspector in-charge Sanjay Mishra said.

The dead have been identified as Vicky, Sunil Saini and Sanjay.

Police and SDRF personnel, who rushed to the scene, saved a four-year-old child stuck in the front part of the truck.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
