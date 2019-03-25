3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir, Say Police

They were identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone (Representational)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces on Sunday from the outskirts of the city, police said.

"Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM (were) arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) (based) on a credible input today," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the three terrorists. They were identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone.

