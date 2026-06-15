3 Injured As Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups In Manipur

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving three people injured and triggering unrest that later spread to Imphal, where security forces clashed with protesters at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The developments came as Naga organisations renewed their demand for justice for six Naga civilians who were abducted and killed last month, adding another layer of tension to the state's fragile security situation.

According to sources, heavy firing took place for several hours between Konsakhul, a Naga-inhabited village, and Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village, in Kangpokpi district. Security forces rushed additional personnel to the area to prevent the violence from escalating further.

The reason behind the latest clash was not immediately known.

The three injured were identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20) and Paogou Lal (18). They were first taken to Leimakhong before being shifted to RIMS in Imphal for specialised treatment. Sources said one of them was in critical condition, while the other two were receiving medical care.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) condemned what it described as the bombing of Leilon Vaiphei village and alleged that the attack was carried out by NSCN-IM and its proxy group ZUF-K.

In a statement, KIM claimed that the incident threatened civilian lives, damaged property and disrupted peace in the area. The organisation called the alleged attack on a civilian settlement "inhuman and unacceptable" and urged the government and security agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.

It also sought stronger security measures to protect civilians and prevent further violence.

The arrival of the three injured youths at RIMS led to heightened tension in Imphal, where a large crowd gathered inside the hospital premises.

As the situation deteriorated, stones and bottles were allegedly thrown, prompting security personnel, including the Manipur Police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), to intervene.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore order inside the hospital campus. The protesters were eventually pushed out of the premises, although large groups continued to gather outside the hospital.

By evening, road blockades had appeared on routes leading to RIMS, with stones and wooden barricades placed on the roads. Several shops along RIMS Road shut their doors amid concerns over further unrest, while nearby markets largely remained peaceful.

Amid the fresh unrest, the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM), and the Naga Women's Union held a joint press conference at the Manipur Press Club, demanding justice for the six Naga civilians who were abducted and killed last month.

ANSAM president TS Angteshang Maring questioned the response of both the Manipur government and the Centre, alleging that no visible action had been taken despite more than a month passing since the killings.

He claimed that the victims' families had already submitted the names of suspected individuals to the authorities.

Maring also questioned the decision to shift the injured Kuki youths to Imphal, arguing that alternative medical facilities, including military hospitals, were available. He called for a transparent investigation into the hostage killings and sought a professional probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Naga Women's Union president Priscilla raised similar concerns, saying that bringing the injured to Imphal had hurt the sentiments of the Naga community, while emotions remained raw over the deaths of the six civilians.

She urged both the state and central governments to resolve the hostage case at the highest level and warned that delays in delivering justice could worsen the situation.

Security deployment has been increased in the violence-hit parts of Kangpokpi district and around RIMS Hospital as authorities seek to prevent any further escalation. At the time of filing the report, the situation remained tense, with security forces maintaining a close watch on developments.