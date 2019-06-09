Journalist, TV Channel Head Arrested Over Content On Yogi Adityanath

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was picked up from his home in Delhi.

A Delhi-based journalist was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, the police have said. The same evening, the head of a private television news channel and its editor too were arrested in Noida for allegedly airing defamatory content on Yogi Adityanath, the police said.

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was arrested after a complaint by a police officer in Lucknow, alleging he tried to "malign" the Chief Minister's image.

Mr Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside Yogi Adityanath's office, claiming that she had sent him a marriage proposal.

He has been arrested under Section 67 of the Information Act and has been charged of criminal defamation and making statements conducing to public mischief.

The verified Twitter handle of Mr Kanojia said that he is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Mumbai University and has been associated with several media organisations.

He was picked up by the police from his home in Delhi's West Vinod Nagar on Saturday afternoon and taken to Lucknow where he was formally arrested.

Many people on Twitter condemned the journalist's arrest.

"...arrest is abuse of law," tweeted Siddharth Varadarajan, Founding Editor of The Wire where Mr Kanojia has worked in the past.

In a separate case, the head of private television news channel Nation Live and its editor were arrested in Noida on Saturday.

During a debate on the channel on June 6, the woman, whose video was shared by Prashant Kanojia, had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said.

Ishika Singh, who heads the channel and Anuj Shukla, its editor, were arrested after workers affiliated to a political party approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, a senior official said.

"This could have led to a possible law and order situation," police officer Vaibhav Krishna said.

During investigation, it was also found that the channel did not have any licence to operate, he said. An additional complaint over the alleged illegal operation of the channel was made by a district official in Noida. "They have been arrested on both counts for the defamatory content as well as illegal operation of the channel," the police officer told news agency PTI.

The channel's version was not immediately available.