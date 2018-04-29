3 Gurgaon Doctors Suspended For Negligence After Woman Delivers In Ambulance

The incident occurred last night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.
According to the woman's husband, senior doctor Alka Sharma told her there was time in delivery and that they did not have an ultrasound machine at the civil hospital.
"The doctors said they can't perform a caesarean surgery on an anaemic patient. They referred my wife to the Safdarjung Hospital even though she was in labour," the woman's husband, Nurruddin, said.
Comments
"Three doctors have been suspended on charges of negligence," Mr Sharma said. The health department had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, he said.