3 Gurgaon Doctors Suspended For Negligence After Woman Delivers In Ambulance The incident occurred last night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. (Representational) Gurgaon: A woman gave birth to a boy in an ambulance after doctors at the civil hospital in Gurgaon referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital citing unavailability of ultrasound machine, prompting the health department to suspended three doctors on charges of negligence.



The incident occurred last night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.



According to the woman's husband, senior doctor Alka Sharma told her there was time in delivery and that they did not have an ultrasound machine at the civil hospital.



"The doctors said they can't perform a caesarean surgery on an anaemic patient. They referred my wife to the Safdarjung Hospital even though she was in labour," the woman's husband, Nurruddin, said.



"My wife gave birth to a boy in an ambulance near the at Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon national highway," he said.



"Three doctors have been suspended on charges of negligence," Mr Sharma said. The health department had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, he said.





