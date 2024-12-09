3 Dead In Bengal Blast, Bombmaking Gone Wrong Suspected

Three people are dead and others injured after countrymade bombs exploded at Khayartala area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district last night. It is alleged that countrymade bombs were being manufactured at the house of Mamun Mollah. Neighbours said they heard a loud explosion last night but were unaware of what led to it. Mamun Mollah, Sakirul Sarkar and Mustaqin Sheikh have died in the incident.

The explosion was such that the roof of the house where it took place collapsed. Police have been deployed at the spot and a probe is underway.