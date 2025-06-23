Teen Girl Dies In Bengal Blast During Vote Count, Trinamool Workers Blamed

A teenage girl died in West Bengal's Nadia district today after suffering injuries in a crude bomb blast as votes for the Kaliganj by-election were being counted. Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Trinamool Congress workers celebrating the party's win threw crude bombs at a CPM supporter's house. One of the bombs exploded near the girl, Tamanna Khatun, and injured her fatally.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the incident. "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," she said in a post on X.

Trinamool's Alifa Ahmed won the Kaliganj bypoll that was necessitated by sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed's death. Ms Banerjee thanked the people of the constituency for their support. "In the by-election of the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, people from all religions, castes, communities, and all walks of life have overwhelmingly blessed us by exercising their voting rights. I humbly express my gratitude to them," she wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said the "main architect" of the victory is "Maa-Mati-Manush" -- the ruling party's key slogan. The BJP had fielded Ashish Ghosh and the Congress Kabil Uddin Shaikh in the Kaliganj election. Ashish Ghosh finished second, losing to Alifa Ahmed by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Counting of votes was also held in the four other constituencies that voted in the bypolls -- Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala and Ludhiana West in Punjab.

Krishnanagar district police chief K Amarnath couldn't confirm if there was a political link to the tragic incident. "We are conducting raids and have detained one person for questioning. It's a very unfortunate incident. We will nab the culprits," he told the media outside the teen's home.