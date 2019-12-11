3 Family Members Arrested For 16-Year-Old Girl's Dishonour Killing In UP

Aligarh Police said the girl went missing on December 3 from a village.

Three family members were arrested in connection with alleged dishonour killing of a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

According to the police, the minor went missing on December 3 from a village called Kaisthana Alampur in Atrauli.

"During the investigation, it was found that the parents of the minor killed her on December 3. Her father's elder brother helped in disposing of the body. It's a case of dishonour killing," said Atul Sharma, a senior police officer in Aligarh.

"A case has been registered. The three accused people have been sent to jail. The family members killed the minor as she was having an affair," he added.

