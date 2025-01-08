Advertisement
3 Die In Stampede At Tirupati During Distribution Of Tokens To Offer Prayers

A massive rush of devotees attempting to secure tokens resulted in the stampede.

Read Time: 1 min
3 Die In Stampede At Tirupati During Distribution Of Tokens To Offer Prayers
Four people were injured during the incident.

Three people died in a stampede at Vishnu Niwasam at Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunthadwara Sarvadarshanam token.

A massive rush of devotees attempting to secure tokens resulted in the stampede. One of the devotees was from Tamil Nadu's Salem. Four people were injured during the incident and were taken to the Ruia Hospital for treatment.

Visuals showed heavy police presence in the area and several people being shifted to ambulances. 

A large of devotees were present at the temple to offer prayers and the cops and other people were present for crowd management. 

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Tirupati, Tirupati Stampede, Tirupati News
