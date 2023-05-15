3 Dead After Consuming Illicit Liquor In Chhattisgarh, Probe Launched

Three persons died allegedly after consuming country-made liquor in Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

Three persons including an army man died allegedly after consuming country-made liquor in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Monday.

According to the officials, the incident took place at Rogda village under Navagarh police station limits today morning.

The men have been identified as Paras Sahu, Nandlal Kashyap (army man) and Satish Kashyap.

"The trio fell unconscious this morning after consuming alcohol Satish Kashyap had purchased for 'Harprasad' of their village. They were rushed to a hospital in Navagarh where they were later declared dead", one of the police officers said.

After being informed about the incident, Navagarh police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, said the officer.

Janjgir-Champa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Agrawal said that the cause of death will be confirmed after the probe.

"We have received information that three persons died after consuming alcohol. The cause of death will be ascertained after the probe. A team of doctors and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory rushed to the spot for investigation," said SSP Vijay Agrawal.

Visiting the village after the incident, Leader of Opposition in Chattisgarh Assembly Narayan Chandel demanded stern action against the people responsible for the incident.

Mr Chandel termed the incident as very unfortunate and sad. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the family of the men.

The LoP also alleged that the illegal business of spurious liquor is ongoing in the state.

Talking to the media in Raipur earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the incident will be probed and stern action will be moved against the responsible person.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)