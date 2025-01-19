3 Dead, 5 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bihar

Three persons, including a three-year-old child, died and five others went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, officials said.

The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Golaghat in Amdabad area, they said.

Seven people have been rescued so far, and some of them managed to swim to the river bank, the officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the ones who died.

"The rescue operation is still underway to locate the five missing persons. An investigation has been ordered to find the cause of the incident," District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

Two of the people who died were identified as Pawan Kumar (60) and Sudhir Mandal (70), the officials said.

