3 Congress Workers, On Way To Navjot Sidhu Event, Killed In Bus Accident

Moga, Punjab: Visuals from the accident shows mangled remains of the bus at the spot.

Three Congress workers have reportedly died in a bus accident in Punjab's Moga district, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted today. The party workers were headed to newly appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's swearing in ceremony to Chandigarh. Around 60 people have been injured in the accident.

"Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government," Captain Singh tweeted.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

The accident occurred after the private bus carrying Congress workers from Zira to Chandigarh started speeding and rammed another bus. The crashed occurred at around 8am this morning.

Around 24 people have been severely injured in the accident and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Several officials are at the spot taking stock of the situation.

Visuals from the accident show mangled remains of the bus at the spot.

District Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans called the accident "very unfortunate". Due to the large number of injured people, there was reportedly a shortage of hospital beds to treat all patients.

All the injured people have been rescued.

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be sworn in as the new Punjab Congress chief today. He met Amarinder Singh over tea before the inauguration.