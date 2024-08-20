3 Children Of Family Killed After Tree Falls On House In Jharkhand: Cops

Three children of a family were killed in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday evening after a tree fell on the tiled roof of their house, causing it to collapse, police said.

The incident happened in Bandarlauria village in Herhanj police station area, they said.

The three children were playing outside their house but as strong wind started to blow they returned to the house. Soon, the large tree fell on the house and the roof collapsed, police said.

"All three children were killed," said Herhanj police station in-charge Vikram Kumar.

Village head Anil Oraon said there were no adults in the house when the incident happened.

The children were identified as Anshu Kumari (10), Rashmi Kumari (five) and Lucky Bhuiyan (three). Anshu and Lucky were siblings, while Rashmi was their cousin, Mr Oraon said.

