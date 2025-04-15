3 Children Fall In Pit Near Sewage Tank In Chhattisgarh, One Dead

In a tragic incident, three children fell into a pit behind a sewage tank in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. One child named Divyansh Kumar, 7, died in the incident, whereas the other is in serious condition, and the third child is in normal condition.

The parents alleged that the ones who dug the pit did not cover it and accused the authorities of not doing the post-mortem on time. Later, the last rites of the child were performed in a hurry, the locals alleged.

The people of the locality protested by blocking the road. Former Raipur West Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay was also with them and demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation and action against those responsible.

Deepak Kumar, father of victim Divyanshu, said, "There was a pit behind the house which had no fencing. The young children went there and slipped and fell into the water. Whatever pit was made, it had to be fenced. The pit was made, due to which my child lost his life. I have a son and a daughter. The child was the support of my old age. Today he lost his life, which is why we are protesting."

Former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay said, "Due to the negligence of the district administration and the corporation administration, a 7-year-old child lost his life. Pits have been dug at four to five places in the colony. Three children fell into one of these pits while playing. On getting to know about it, the children were immediately taken out of the water and sent to the hospital. While going to the hospital, one child died, while one child is serious, the condition of one child is normal now."

"The administration conducted the post-mortem of the child and brought the body home in the morning and their last rites were also done in a hurry. He was given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. Is the value of a child's life only 4 lakhs? Congress party is also protesting along with the colony people. We will keep fighting until people get justice. Our demand is that at least 20 lakh rupees should be given to the child's parents and strict action should be taken against those responsible", he said.

