3 Children Die After Mother Gives Them Tea Laced With Poison: UP Police

Three children died in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur after their mother allegedly gave them a tea laced with some poisonous substance following an argument with her husband, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Sunita Yadav had come to her parents' place at Dhadhani village following a dispute with her brother-in-law a week ago.

Two days ago, she had an argument with her husband over the phone.

She gave her children tea laced with some poisonous substance on Monday following which Himanshu Yadav (10), Piyush Yadav (8) and Supriya (5) died, SP Rohan Pramod said.

Her fourth child who was playing outside escaped the fate.

The FIR against the woman was lodged by her brother-in-law and she has been arrested, the SP said.

