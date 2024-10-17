3 Arrested Over Rape Of Minor Girl In Maharashtra, 4th Accused Missing

Case has been registered, say cops (Representational)

Police have arrested three persons and are on the lookout for another in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Four persons targeted the teenager and her cousin when they were walking on a road along a water pipeline between Majiwada and Saket around 11 pm on October 6, he said.

The accused threatened the two with a knife and snatched away their mobile phones, while one of them allegedly raped her.

The accused also warned the duo of dire consequences if they spoke about the alleged crime, the official said.

After the teenager approached the Kapurbawdi police station on Tuesday, cops arrested three of the accused, identified as Yogesh Mallinge (21), Parhsuram Lakde (28) and Omkar Patkar (22).

The fourth accused Avinash Dhotre, who allegedly raped the minor, is on the run, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station.

However, police did not disclose why the teenager filed the complaint late.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, robbery and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

