3 Arrested In UP's Ballia For Desecrating Flag With BR Ambedkar's Photo

The police have not revealed the names of the accused (Representational)

Three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Saturday after a purported video of them desecrating a flag bearing a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar went viral on social media, the police said.

The incident took place in the Rasra police station area of the district, they said.

According to the police, in the video circulated on social media on Saturday some people of Rasra's Pakwainar village were seen uprooting a flag carrying the picture of BR Ambedkar.

They even put their feet on the flag after uprooting it, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said an FIR has been registered and three people have been arrested.

The police have not revealed the names of the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)