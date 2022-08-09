3 Aligarh Muslim University Students Try To Kidnap Fellow Student, Suspended

The three students were suspended and banned from entering the campus

Three students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were on Monday suspended for allegedly attempting to kidnap a fellow student, university officials said.

AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali said undergraduate students Ashraf Ali, Atif Jamal and Farhan Ali attempted to kidnap Mohamnad Kashif while he was coming out of the examination hall.

Following this, the three students were suspended and banned from entering the campus, a senior university official said on Monday.

In a separate incident, three students standing at a shop adjacent to the university campus were injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Saturday, officials said.

The injured students were admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and are stated to be out of danger, they said, adding it is still not clear whether or not the two incidents were connected.

On Sunday night, a group of students held a protest at Babey Sir Syed gate of the university, demanding severe punishment for those involved in the incident. The protest was called off after senior university officials assured stringent action against the accused.

Civil lines Circle officer Shewetabh Pandey told PTI that so far no arrest has been made in connection with the incidents.

"Police are coordinating with AMU officials and collecting evidence against the culprits," he said, adding two FIRs have been lodged in the matter.

