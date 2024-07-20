3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Kishtwar area of J&K, the NCS data said. (Representational)

A light-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit J&K at 5.34 pm on Saturday, data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) showed.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was the Kishtwar area of J&K. Its coordinates are latitude 33.29 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 10 km inside the earth's crust," the NCS data said.

Seismologically, the Kashmir Valley is situated in an earthquake-prone region where quakes have caused destruction in the past.

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale occurred on October 8, 2005, in which over 69,000 people were killed and more than 75,000 were injured on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

