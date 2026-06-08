3,000 Cops Guard Jaipur Anti-Encroachment Drive Involving Temple, Mosque

The authorities in Jaipur have spared no effort.

Internet services have been cut for 24 hours, some 3,000 policemen are on guard, there's restriction on movement in certain areas, power supply has been cut-off in some areas, there's drone surveillance: all this for an anti-encroachment drive by the Jaipur Development Authority.

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration is underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet.

Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Wing, noted that 134 encroachments were removed during a previous drive on May 22.

Owners of the religious structures and other encroachers had been given time to dismantle the constructions themselves. With the deadline over, the administration has initiated direct action.

Monday's drive involves the removal of five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall, and a mazar (shrine), which fall within the road's right-of-way.

Officials warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours, misinformation, or content that disturbs public order. The administration has appealed to citizens to maintain peace and communal harmony, avoid sharing unverified information, and comply with official directives. Violators will face legal action, officials said.

The most contentious issue is likely to be the encroachment involving the Noorani Mosque.

Last evening, members of the mosque committee and the Muslim community discussed this matter during a collective prayer gathering at the Musafir Khana on Moti Doongri Road. During the discussion, they voiced their opposition to the proposed action.

Congress MLA Amin Kagzi appeared emotional.

In a video of the meeting that has gone viral on social media, he is seen saying, "We cannot make the decision to demolish the mosque with our own hands. We will absolutely not do that. All we ask is that the mosque's size be reduced from 40 feet to 20 feet. Our worship can continue. But they are not agreeing to this. Let them not agree; times will change."

During the meeting, MLA Rafiq Khan stated that there is a mazar (shrine) there which predates independence, and namaz is offered at the site.

The Noorani Mosque was built in 1981 on land purchased using personal savings, he said.

The JDA Master Plan came into effect after the year 2000, whereas the transaction for this land had already taken place back in 1981.

He stated that, in addition to this, the development charges for it were deposited with the Jaipur Development Authority on June 29, 1994.

Without conducting any physical verification, the road was designated as an 80-foot-wide road after the year 2000. He mentioned that they tried to meet and speak with all the concerned officials. There is no space available in that area to offer Namaz, yet no solution was found, he lamented.

The MLA said that they had organised a collective prayer gathering, yet the number of police personnel deployed there far exceeded the number of people who had assembled.

"Who are they trying to intimidate? This community is not one to be cowed by fear. If you think that by using intimidation tactics this mosque will be demolished, know that 10 more will be built in its place. Someone may be trying to disturb the peace, but we will not let that happen. We will uphold our composite culture-our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. We will fight a legal battle for our rights and present our case in every possible way, strictly within the framework of the law," the MLA said.

The authorities, citing revenue records, say this road is 80 feet wide. Consequently, notices had been issued to all establishments encroaching upon the area, and the process of removing the encroachments is now underway.

Why is this road necessary after all?

This road, spanning approximately 1.5 kilometers, connects Malviya Nagar and Nandpuri Colony to Jagatpura and Pratap Nagar. It also provides connectivity to the Jagatpura railway station and Jaipur Airport.

However, encroachments along the road frequently cause traffic congestion.

The vehicles coming from Model Town, Malviya Nagar, Jhalana, and surrounding areas are forced to take a detour via the Jagatpura flyover, passing through Hare Krishna Marg, Balaji Mod, and Apex Circle. This increases the traffic load on these major routes as well. Commuters have to pass through the Jagatpura railway crossing; traffic jams become even more severe whenever the crossing gates are closed.

After the encroachment on this road is removed, it will become an 80 feet road. With this, vehicles coming from Malviya Nagar, Patrika Gate and the city will be able to reach the colonies located directly across this road built parallel to the railway line. Besides, people will also get alternative route connectivity to Jagatpura Railway Station and Jaipur Airport.

Vehicles from the approximately 50 nearby colonies will be able to reach Malviya Nagar using this alternative route without getting stuck at the Jagatpura railway crossing.