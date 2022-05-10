2nd Arrest In Delhi Locality Firing, Was Seen Shooting On CCTV: Police

According to the police, the 47-year-old provided the black colour scooty.

The Delhi Police have arrested another person, on Monday, accused of the firing incident that took place outside West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area during the weekend. The police have also registered a case under the Arms Act against him.

Identified as Paras alias Sahil, the accused was arrested from Dabri after the CCTV footage of three people firing at a car went viral. In the viral video, the accused was seen firing at the victims with his left hand.

The victims, namely Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary were shot by the accused on Saturday night.

Earlier, the police had arrested one Raju alias Googga (47) on Sunday and registered a case under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

