29 Suspected Bangladeshis Holding Aadhaar Issued In Assam Caught In Manipur

At least 29 suspected Bangladeshis with Assam documents were detained in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said 29 suspected Bangladeshis having Aadhaar cards issued in Assam were detained in Imphal West district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained the suspected Bangladeshis employed in a bakery in Mayang Imphal Bengoon area on Monday, he said.

"They have Aadhaar cards issued in Assam and were arrested on the basis of suspicion. They violated norms of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) of the Manipur government," he told reporters.

As the documents showed they were from Assam, the 29 people will be handed over to the Assam authorities on Tuesday, he said.

A revenue department official who issued them ILPs was also suspended, Mr Singh said.

"The Centre has allowed ILP in Manipur for the protection of the people of the state. What will happen if those involved in implementing it are engaged in such corrupted practices?" he said.

"We suspect there might be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Manipur," he added.

On media queries about Laishram Kamalbabu Singh who went missing from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, Mr Singh said, "Security forces are searching for him. Yesterday, helicopters were used by the army to look for him. Teams have been sent to search for him but no information about his whereabouts has been received yet."