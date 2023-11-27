27-Year-Old Rajasthan Man Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Family: Cops

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Sanchore district by the family members of a woman as they were opposed to their relationship, police said on Monday.

Six people, including the woman, have been detained in connection with Sunday evening incident and are being questioned, they said.

Narendra Dhobi was beaten up by her family members and acquaintances when he had gone to meet her at her house in Ranodar village, police said.

He suffered critical injuries and his family members admitted him to a private hospital, where he died, they said.

In preliminary investigation, it seems that the woman was unaware that Dhobi was married, police said.

