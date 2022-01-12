Delhi Has 27, 561 New Cases, 2nd Highest Since April, Positivity Rate 26%

Delhi today logged 27,561 fresh Covid cases, which is a 29 per cent rise over the cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has touched 26 per cent, which is the highest in seven months.

The national capital also recorded 40 Covid deaths.

On Tuesday, private offices in Delhi were ordered to shut down and get employees to Work From Home. Offices linked to essential services are exceptions to the rule. Restaurants and bars in the city have also been shut down; only takeaway is allowed. A night curfew has been in place since last month.