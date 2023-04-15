26-Year-Old Delhi Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman In Metro Lift

Rajesh was caught with the help of security camera footage and local intelligence.

Delhi police today arrested a 26-year-old man for sexually harassing a woman in the lift of a Delhi metro station on April 4.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, who works as a housekeeping staff at a private hospital, had allegedly exposed his private parts and touched a woman with them inside a lift at the Jasola metro station in south Delhi.

Rajesh was caught with the help of security camera footage and local intelligence.

When the woman, an architect by profession, objected to his actions, Rajesh ran away without boarding the metro train.

The Delhi Metro police filed a case under legal sections related to harassment.