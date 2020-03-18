26 Died In Assam Detention Centres In Last 3 Years, Says Minister

Nityanand Rai said 799 detenues are held in detention centers in Assam.

Minister of State for Home Affair Nityanand Rai said that 26 detainees have died in detention centres, due to illness, during the last three years in Assam.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Rai said: "As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detenues are held in detention centres in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Out of which 95 have 3 years or more in detention. 26 detenues have died during detention period due to illness during last three years."

"In 2017--six, 2018--nine, 2019--ten and 2020--one person died," he said.