Video: The Phuket Detention Centre Where Luthra Brothers Are Being Held

The Luthra brothers are being held at an immigration centre in Phuket, where individuals found violating immigration laws are usually kept pending a trial. It is where Indian officials, who are en route to Thailand to bring the suspects back, are likely to interrogate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra about their dramatic escape from the country following the fire tragedy at a nightclub owned by them in Goa.

NDTV visited the facility this morning. A board outside the facility read, "Phuket Immigration Detention Centre." Next to it is the immigration waiting point with chairs lined outside.

At least 25 people were killed after a fire engulfed the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club in Arpora village early Sunday morning. The Luthras, owners of the club, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence in connection with the case.

The Delhi-based restaurateurs fled India soon after the tragedy, anticipating arrest as the probe brought them into the limelight. They have also approached a court in Delhi through their lawyer seeking anticipatory bail, arguing that they couldn't be held responsible for the fire since they were not present at the nightclub during the incident.

After the Goa Police sought the Indian government's help to bring the Luthras back to the country, the government used the passport route to trap the brothers. Under Section 10A of the Passport Act, the authorities suspended their passports, landing them in an immigration soup.

🔴#BREAKING | #FirstOnNDTV | Visuals of the detention centre in Thailand where the Luthra brothers are detained



NDTV's @AdityaRajKaul joins @VedikaS with more details pic.twitter.com/JPKYrxrpmO — NDTV (@ndtv) December 11, 2025

Meanwhile, separate blue corner notices were issued by Interpol on Tuesday, identifying the Luthra brothers as suspects in a case of alleged violations of the rules required to operate the nightclub.

Thailand immigration authorities detained the brothers from their hotel room. A photo showed them in the room, with their hands tied while immigration officers went through their belongings. Earlier, they were seen in different photographs, with their hands zip-tied and holding their passports while standing next to a local officer.

At least 25 people were killed and six others were injured in the tragedy that shocked the coastal state during the holiday season. The fire erupted past midnight during a musical night at the nightclub. About 100 people, mostly tourists, were partying at that time. The use of electric firecrackers was believed to have caused the fire.

The heavy use of flammable material in the club decor turned it into a death trap. Shocking violation of fire safety norms and no functional extinguishers were found in the club, with fingers being raised at the club authorities.