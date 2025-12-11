Luthra Brothers Were Detained From Hotel Room In Thailand. See Pic

A photo has emerged of the moment the Luthra brothers were detained from their hotel room in Thailand following a request from India. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are wanted in India in connection with a fire tragedy at a nightclub owned by them in Goa. At least 25 were killed after a fire engulfed the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club in Arpora village early Sunday morning.

The Luthras fled India soon after the tragedy, anticipating arrest as the probe brought them into the limelight. The Delhi-based restaurateurs also approached a court in Delhi through their lawyer seeking anticipatory bail, arguing that they couldn't be held responsible for the fire since they were not present at the nightclub during the incident.

With the court refusing to stay their arrest, Goa Police sought the Indian government's help to bring them back to face the law. The government used the passport route to trap the brothers. Under Section 10A of the Passport Act, the authorities suspended their passports, landing them in an immigration soup.

Meanwhile, separate blue corner notices were issued by Interpol on Tuesday, identifying the Luthra brothers as suspects in a case of alleged violations of the rules required to operate the nightclub.

Thailand immigration authorities detained the brothers from their hotel room. The latest photo showed them in the room, with their hands tied while immigration officers went through their belongings. Earlier, they were seen in different photographs, with their hands zip-tied and holding their passports while standing next to a local officer.

Indian authorities are expected to bring the Luthras back to the country within 24 hours to face the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

At least 25 people were killed and six others were injured in the tragedy that shocked the coastal state during the holiday season. The fire broke out past midnight when a musical night was being held at the nightclub. About 100 people, mostly tourists, were partying at that time. The use of electric firecrackers was believed to have caused the fire.

The heavy use of flammable material in the club decor turned it into a death trap. Shocking violation of fire safety norms and no functional extinguishers were found in the club, with fingers being raised at the club authorties.