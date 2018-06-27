25-Year-Old Volleyball Player Shot Dead In Haryana's Hisar District

The police have sent the body to a civil hospital in Hisar for postmortem examination. (File)

A district level volleyball player was shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in Siswal village of Hisar district, police said today.

The incident took place at about 10 pm yesterday under Adampur Police Station area when Kuldeep, 25, was returning to his house in the village on a bike from community centre's volleyball ground, police said.

Before he could reach home, some unidentified persons came and opened several rounds of fire at Kuldeep, killing him on the spot, they said.

There was no street light when the firing incident took place and the accused managed to flee from the spot in darkness, the victim's kin said.

After receiving information, the police and forensic team reached the spot and started investigations.

The police have sent the body to a civil hospital in Hisar for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigations were under progress, police said.

