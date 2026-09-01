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25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Wife Over Dowry In UP

Police said on August 28, a written complaint was submitted by the complainant, Ram Ghulam, alleging that his daughter was murdered after being harassed for dowry.

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25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Wife Over Dowry In UP
Police said efforts are underway to locate the remaining accused.

 Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in the Mohanlalganj police station area, officials said on Monday.

Police said on August 28, a written complaint was submitted by the complainant, Ram Ghulam, alleging that his daughter was murdered after being harassed for dowry.

The Mohanlalganj police station registered a case under sections 80(2) (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Police used technical and manual evidence, as well as intelligence networks, to arrest the accused, Pramod Kumar (25), on Monday.

They said efforts are underway to locate the remaining accused. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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