Boat capsizes in Godavari River, rescue operations are underway. (Representational)

23 people are missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh today, news agency ANI has reported. 17 people have been pulled out of the water, reports ANI, adding that rescue operations are underway.More details are awaited.

