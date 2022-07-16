Video: Bridge Under The (Flooded) River Godavari

A group of people were also seen wading through the inundated bridge in the 23-second clip.

A bridge turned into a pool of water as floods continued to ravage Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A swollen Godavari river was seen flowing over the Kunavaram bridge, blurring the line between the man-made structure and water body, in one among the several dramatic scenes of flood fury.

A group of people were also seen crossing the inundated bridge in the 23-second long clip. Kunavaram is said to be the place of confluence of Sabari and Godavari rivers.

Which side is the river and which side the bridge ... Level same

On 16-07-2022 at 5 AM, #Godavari water level at #Bhadrachalam 71.20ft

Discharge 24,38, 872 Cusecs

1st Warning Level at 43ft

2nd Warning Level 48 ft

3 rd (last) Warning Level 53 ft

#TelanganaFloods@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/Kc4k8ZzVHn — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 16, 2022

Dozens of cows that got stuck in a flooded mango grove in Kunavaram, are said to have been rescued by the police.

Several villages have been submerged by the overflowing river even as waters from upstream and incessant rains battered Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for almost a week, leading to inundated low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and roads at various places.

In the temple town of Bhadrachalam, water level in Godavari river rose to record 71.20 feet this morning, way above the third warning level at 53 feet, causing inundation at several places in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The district administration appealed to people living in vulnerable areas to move to relief camps without delay.

The Telangana government undertook elaborate rescue and relief works, including shifting more than 10,000 people to relief camps with the help of Army on Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is supervising the relief operations in Bhadrachalam.

In Andhra Pradesh, after an aerial tour of flood-hit areas, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy warned that the next 24 hours were going to be critical as unprecedented waters were being received at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and Dowleswaram.