'If I Return...': Haryana Man's Bold Bulldozer Rescue In Telangana Floods

Subhan Khan was greeted with loud cheers when he brought the nine people back

Heroes don't always wear capes, sometimes they operate bulldozers. Haryana's Subhan Khan has emerged as a real-life hero in Telangana after he rescued nine people marooned on a bridge amid the raging floods in the southern state. Mr Khan drove a bulldozer to the bridge and returned with the nine people who were stuck on it.

Nine people were trapped on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Telangana's Khammam district after the rise in water level. They recorded a video, requesting the state government to rescue them. The state government pressed a chopper into action, but it could not reach the spot due to bad weather.

With no help at hand, Subhan Khan decided that he would take his bulldozer and rescue the marooned group. Others warned him against the risk and asked him not to go. "If I die, it is one life, but if I return, I will save nine," Mr Khan said, before taking the driver's seat in the bulldozer and leaving for the bridge. He returned with the nine people who were stranded. As the bulldozer came back, Subhan Khan and those rescued were greeted with loud cheers.

A voice in the video, apparently that of Subhan Khan's daughter, says, "I am shivering, my daddy, he managed to do what he set out to."

If I go, it is one life, if I return, I will save nine lives: this was the courage shown by #Subhankhan who took a JCB to bring back 9 people marooned on Prakash Nagar Bridge #Khammam from early hrs on Sept1; You can hear daughter brimming with pride #MyDaddyBravest#RealLifeHeropic.twitter.com/tbthGfUhRB — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 3, 2024

The daring rescue has, rightly, catapulted Subhan Khan to massive popularity as people praise the real-life hero and his courage to risk his life to save others.

His phone has been flooded with calls praising him for his heroic feat. Among the callers was top Opposition leader and former minister KT Rama Rao, widely known as KTR.

In a post on X, the BRS leader said he had congratulated Subhan Khan over the phone.

"Just congratulated him on the phone. It just isn't just about lot of guts, you need a heart to be a true hero. You, my brother Subhan Khan have saved so many families from a life long pain by helping these nine people," he said.

"When the govt themselves were thinking if and how they should get a helicopter to rescue, you walked into danger and saved them all. Salute to your big heart and an amazing grit! Will surely meet you once I am back. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Mr Rao added.