'Tweeting From US': Revanth Reddy Sneers At KTR In Telangana Flood Fight

Revanth Reddy and KTR have exchanged sharp barbs over Telangana's flood fight

As Telangana reels under devastating floods, a slugfest has broken out between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR.

KTR has questioned why the Congress government in the state could not arrange choppers for rescue work. He has drawn a comparison with adjoining Andhra Pradesh, where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu managed to put six choppers and 10 boats on rescue duty.

"Appalling attitude by the government in handling the flood situation across the state! Situation in Khammam is even worse. There are three ministers from Khammam region but zero help to the people there. Tired of the apathy, public took to streets. They are demanding basic assistance and help," KTR posted on X as the flood situation worsened.

"6 rescue helicopters and 150 rescue boats being used by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh @ncbn government. Guess how many helicopters and boats our Telangana CM was able to manage to save lives? A BIG ZERO," said the BRS leader, also the son of party leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS leader also targeted the government over Rs 5 lakh compensation announced for the flood victims. "You demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation while in opposition. Now will you give Rs 5 lakh and throw up your hands?," he asked.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Chief Minister, who led the Congress to a stunning victory in Telangana last year, ending the nine-year term of the KCR government.

Accusing the main Opposition of mudslinging and playing politics during the calamity, Mr Reddy told the media, "KCR did not get out of his farmhouse and KTR is merrily tweeting during his holiday in the US." The Chief Minister said he and his ministers are working on the ground to assist people. Mr Reddy has been visiting flood-hit areas and putting out messages to assure the people that the government stands by them.

State minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state government has documentary evidence to show that choppers could not fly to the affected areas due to bad weather.

At least 16 people have been killed in Telangana floods so far and property worth Rs 5,000 damaged. Chief Minister Reddy has urged the Centre to declare floods in the state a natural calamity and provide immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore. The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the calamity and Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for crop damage.

State minister for Women and Child Development Seethaka has countered the BRS' criticism on the compensation amount. "Why didn't they give Rs 25 lakh to the flood victims when they were in power? Leaders who have been in power for 10 years and did not give a penny in compensation are spreading poison," she has said.