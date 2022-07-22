22-Year-Old Arrested, Teen Detained For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl

A boy was detained on Friday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for sexually assaulting the girl, they said.

The family members of the victim filed a complaint with the police alleging that the minor girl was raped by a 14-year-old boy around six months ago, Station House Officer of Mahila Police station Chanchal Sharma said.

An FIR was registered and investigation started, she said.

It came to the fore that a 22-year-old man too raped the girl on Thursday, Sharma said, adding the accused was arrested on Thursday night.

Both the accused live near the house of the victim, police said.

