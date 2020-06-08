22 Terrorists Killed In Last 2 Weeks: Jammu And Kashmir Top Cop

88 terrorists have been killed this year, the senior police official said (Representational)

At least 22 terrorists were killed in last two weeks in nine different operations, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday. Six wanted terrorists were among those who were killed in the operations.

He said that nine Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in the last two days in Shopian. Four terrorists were killed in the encounter which broke out on Monday morning.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Singh said: "In last two weeks, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are carrying out an operation against terrorists. In the last two days, nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been killed. Among them were three top commanders against whom several cases were registered including the killing of innocent civilians, attacks on police and security forces."

"In Awantipora, an alert police team arrested those who were readying new boys to join militancy. Three youngsters were rescued from the clutches of militants and have been handed over to their families. In the last two weeks, nine big operations were conducted in which 22 terrorists including 6 top commanders were killed," he added.

Mr Singh said that three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate were killed in Nowshera sector in Jammu. "Another terrorist who infiltrated was killed in Kalakote sector. This shows that Pakistan and its agencies are trying to infiltrate terrorists from all sides," he said.

"An IED attack was averted on May 28. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists along HM terrorists were trying to harm security forces. They tried to take IED to their target locations but alert forces foiled their attempt. 150 kilogram IED which was recovered on May 28 can cause harm like Pulwama. Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai who was affiliated with HM and developed this IED was also killed," the DGP added.

The senior police officer said that 88 terrorists have been killed this year in around 36 operations.

Mr Singh said that a very significant low number of terrorists have joined terrorist ranks this year and most of them have already been neutralised.

He added that Pakistani terrorists are infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM.

"There is no such report of Taliban's hand in the Valley. As of now, Pakistani terrorists are infiltrating to Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM. They also named an organisation called TRF which we call Terrorist Revival Front. Most of the people joining TRF are from Lashkar-e-Toiba and JeM," he said.