21-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In Rented Room In UP's Mathura

A 21-year-old BSc student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room in the Chhata area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Hemant, son of Sarnam Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur Sarai Murlidhar village under the Sirsaganj police station area of Firozabad district, they said, adding that no suicide note was found in the room.

Hemant, a second-year student of BSc in Radiation Imaging Technology at a private university in the Chhata area, was living in a rented accommodation near Govardhan Chauraha in the town.

Chhata SHO Umesh Chandra Tripathi said the incident came to light around 10 pm on Monday after the landlord informed police when the student's room remained locked throughout the day.

"On receiving the information, police reached the spot and broke open the door. The student was found hanging inside the room," Tripathi said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but we are investigating the matter from every possible angle," Tripathi said.

He added that forensic evidence found at the spot had been collected and the body was sent for postmortem.

The student's family has been informed, police said, adding that the exact circumstances and reason behind the death would be clear after the investigation and postmortem report.

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