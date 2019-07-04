Mathura Woman Commits Suicide After Failing College Exam: Police

Police found the body of the woman on Thursday (Representational)

A college student allegedly hanged herself at a guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura after failing an exam, police said Thursday.

Twinkle Kesari (21), a resident of Shastri Nagar in Kanpur, hanged herself from a railing outside the room she had rented at the guest house in Chowki Bagh Bahadur here Wednesday, they said.

She was found dead Thursday, police said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed strangling as the cause of death.

Twinkle Kesari was a BSc student and took the extreme step after failing the exam. Her parents said she did not tell them about the results, police said.

She had told her parents that she was going to Mathura for an exam, they said.

