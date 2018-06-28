In UP, Medical College Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide In Hostel

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.

A medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her college's hostel room in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, nearly 400 km from state capital Lucknow.



The police said that the girl was pursuing Bachelor of Dental Surgery and was in the first year of the college. The reason behind her taking this extreme step is still not known.

"The matter came to light when her roommate came back from a holiday and found the room locked. She knocked, but there was no response," police said, adding that the girl was a resident of Agra.

The room was forcibly opened by college staff in the presence of students and a police team, they said.

"The cause of her taking the extreme step is being investigated, however, no suicide note was found," SP City Shravan Kumar said.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.