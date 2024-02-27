Medical Body Forms Task Force To Address Mental Health Issues Among Students

The NMC's task force will submit a comprehensive report by May 31.

In response to the alarming rise in depression and suicides among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has formed a 15-member National Task Force to address mental health issues.

The task force will submit a comprehensive report by May 31, shedding light on the complexities surrounding mental health challenges and suicides among medical students. Monthly progress reports will be submitted throughout this period to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Mental health of medical students has been a cause of concern in the recent past leading to depression and suicide by medical students. To address this issue, a National Task Force has been constituted by anti-ragging committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC)," an official order issued on February 21 stated.



As per the terms and references, the task force shall study existing literature and data on mental health and suicide of medical students, analyse factors contributing to these challenges and propose evidence-based strategies for improving mental health and preparatory of suicides.

Furthermore, the committee will conduct visits to medical colleges where incidents of suicides have been reported. Its ultimate goal is to formulate actionable recommendations aimed at fostering mental well-being among medical students.

To facilitate its mission, the task force will convene regular meetings, either virtually or in person, as deemed necessary. Additionally, the committee reserves the right to co-opt additional members as needed to enrich its study and ensure the timely completion of the report.

Alarming statistics from recent RTI data reveal that within the past five years, 119 medical students, including 64 MBBS students and 55 postgraduate medicos, have tragically died by suicide. Furthermore, 1,166 students have dropped out of medical colleges. Incidences of ragging and suicides have been distressingly common across various medical institutions nationwide, including among aspirants preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).