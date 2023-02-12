21-Year-Old IIT Roorkee Student Drowns In Ganga In Haridwar

The student was in Haridwar for a project with fellow students and a professor. (Representational)

A 21-year-old IIT Roorkee student drowned in the Ganga here on Sunday while bathing in the river, police said.

Siddharth who hailed from Nagaur in Rajasthan was in Haridwar along with other students and a professor for a project, Shyampur police station SHO Vinod Thapliyal said.

They were staying at the Divya Prem Seva Mission ashram on Chandi Ghat, he said.

Five students went to the banks of the Ganga on Sunday morning, two of whom went into the river for a bath, Mr Thapliyal said. While taking a bath in the river, Siddharth was caught in the swift currents and swept away, the SHO said.

His body has been recovered and his family has been informed, he said.

