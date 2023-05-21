21 Accused Named In Case Linked To Muslim Men's Killing: Rajasthan Cops

2 Muslim men's charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district of Haryana. (File)

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday named 21 people, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, in the alleged abduction and killing of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

"We have named 21 accused in the FIR, including Monu Manesar, for abduction, assault and murder of Junaid and Nasir. All of them are accused of destroying evidence and providing financial help and shelter as well as guiding others to abscond," Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said. Manesar, a prominent face of cow vigilantism in Haryana, had been denying his involvement in the case. The charred bodies of Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27, were found inside a vehicle in Bhiwani on February 16 after they were allegedly kidnapped, beaten and murdered by members of the right wing group Bajrang Dal, which had rubbished the claim.

On February 22, Bharatpur police had named nine accused Rinku Saini, Anil and Srikant Pandit from Nuh, Kalu Jaat from Kaithal, Kishore from Karnal, Monu and Gogi from Bhiwani, Vikas and Sashikant Sharma from Jind.

On April 14, police had arrested Monu Rana and Gogi. Earlier on February 17, Rinku Saini was arrested.

The charge sheet in the case was presented in Kaman court on May 16.

The 21 accused in the case are Mohit alias Monu Manesar from Gurugram; Lokesh Singla from Nuh; Vishal Jebli from Charkhi Dadri; Badal from Nuh; Shivam from Karnal; Tushar from Nuh; Rajveer from Jind; Pravesh and Ravindra from Charkhi Dadri; Sukhwinder from Jind; Ashu from Rewari; Ramesh alias Mesa from Sisar; Bhola, Manoj from Gohana; Yogendra Acharya and Azad Acharya, Deepak, Sanjay Parmar, Navneet, Bholu and Devi Lal from Haryana, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)