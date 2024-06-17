Rajasthan Cop Manhandled By Woman Over Land Dispute In Bikaner, 5 Arrested: Cops

A woman caught the SHO from behind and manhandled him, police said (Representational)

The SHO of Jasrasar Police Station of Bikaner was manhandled over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday, officials said.

Five accused, including a woman, have been arrested, Bikaner SP Tejaswani Gautam said.

The woman is alleged to have grabbed SHO Sandeep Kumar by the neck and manhandled him.

The SP said that the Zila Parishad had allotted a government land for a building of Jasrasar Police Station and after demarcation, a fencing was done by the police. Since a budget was not allotted for the building, construction is yet to begin, she said.

Meanwhile, a family approached the high court challenging the Zila Parishad's decision to allot the land, claiming the land belonged to them. The court had ordered a stay on the matter, the officer said.

"Today, the SHO of Jasrasar got information that the family was removing the fencing so he reached the spot and objected but the family members started manhandling the SHO, Gautam said.

The SP said that additional policemen were rushed to the spot to handle the situation. Four men and one woman have been arrested for the attack and the matter is being investigated.

