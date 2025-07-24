Rajasthan Man Brutally Assaults His Mother, Ignores Cries Of Children

A shocking video from Rajasthan's Kota has sparked outrage after it captured a man brutally attacking his mother. The disturbing footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the accused, Deepu Mehra, breaking into his mother's home before assaulting her with kicks and slippers, ignoring the cries of children present in the house.

The incident occurred at Om Green Meadows Apartment in the Anantapura police station area, where 65-year-old Santosh Bai was subjected to a violent attack by her son. CCTV and mobile phone footage show Mehra breaking the gate to gain entry before launching the assault.

The assault, which took place on July 20, is believed to stem from a family dispute. The complaint filed by Santosh Bai also alleges that her son attacked her husband during the incident.

Despite the elderly woman falling to the ground, the accused continued to strike her with slippers and kicks. Family members, who recorded the incident, handed the video evidence to the police. Based on this, Anantapura police arrested Mehra.

The accused was presented before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, though he was later granted bail. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Uday Singh, a case has been registered against Mehra under multiple sections, including charges for breaking and entering and assault.