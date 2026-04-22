Himanta Biswa Sarma's Bengal Campaign Aims To Consolidate Hindu Votes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been holding back-to-back campaigns in West Bengal to garner support for the BJP. With Assam elections now over, the Chief Minister of Assam has been camping in Bengal, holding political rallies and roadshows across the state. The party's star campaigner has held over a dozen campaigns in the state with an aim to consolidate Hindu support through his speeches.

Addressing a rally in Bongaon Dakshin in South 24 Parganas district adjoining Kolkata, the Assam Chief Minister said, "20 years ago, Indian Muslims were about 10-15 per cent in Assam and Bengal. Then Muslims from Bangladesh began settling here slowly and steadily. Now, in Assam it's 40 per cent and in Bengal 30 per cent. If we don't stop the influx of Bangladeshi Muslims from the border, then 20 years later, the Bangladeshi Muslims will grow above 50 per cent. Then where will we run and take shelter? Our children won't be safe in these states in the future."

The Trinamool Congress refused to respond to comments being made by BJP leaders like Sarma and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, who have been handpicked by the central BJP leadership to hold campaigns in West Bengal. "We don't want to give any limelight by responding to rabble rousers here in Bengal. Everyone has the democratic right to campaign. Let the say, what they wish," said Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien while addressing a press conference.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sarma remarked, "On Mamata Banerjee's left is 'Insha'Allah,' and on her right is 'Khuda Hafiz.' Now, let Mamata Banerjee say 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maa Durga.'"

He alleged that these slogans had never been heard from the Trinamool supremo. He further claimed, "If Mamata Banerjee speaks on stage for ten minutes, she spends nine of those minutes hurling abuses at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Chief Minister of Assam ridiculed the Trinamool's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Soil, People), asserting, "Trinamool is nothing but a bunch of goons. To the Trinamool, 'Maa, Mati, Manush' actually stands for - 'Maa' means Money, 'Mati' means Mafia, and Manush' signifies a government that targets its own people. Their true slogan is 'Money, Murder, and the rule of the Mafia.'"

Taking a jibe at the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme, Sarma remarked, "They have turned 'Mother Lakshmi' into a miser by offering a mere Rs 1,500 dole and have used that very sum to keep the people captive. No jobs have been created, nor has any new industry arrived. Nowhere else in India have I witnessed such a stingy 'Mother Lakshmi.' Therefore, this time, a BJP government will be formed in Bengal. We will secure 200 seats."

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Sarma stated, "The BJP will win 100 seats in Assam and 200 seats in West Bengal. There is absolutely no need to be afraid. Cast your vote with an open mind; vote for whoever you wish. Vote fearlessly. Do not be intimidated. Exercise your franchise according to your own free will."

