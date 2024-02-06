1,000 Crores And Counting: Record Seizures In Tamil Nadu, Bengal Before Polls

In one of the most extensive enforcement drives during elections, the Election Commission of India data shows that total seizures in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have already crossed Rs 1,072 crore, making it one of the highest-ever enforcement drives during elections.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu has recorded total seizures worth Rs 599.24 crore, while West Bengal stands at Rs 472.89 crore so far. The figures include confiscated cash, liquor, drugs and narcotics, precious metals, and other inducements allegedly meant to influence voters.

The nature of seizures reflects differing patterns in the two states. In West Bengal, authorities have seized liquor worth Rs 102.45 crore and drugs valued at Rs 108.11 crore, along with Rs 178.83 crore in freebies and other items. In contrast, Tamil Nadu has reported relatively low liquor seizures at Rs 3.85 crore, but a significantly higher recovery of precious metals valued at Rs 159.31 crore and freebies worth Rs 259.14 crore.

Officials indicated that the numbers could rise further, particularly in West Bengal, where additional phases of polling are yet to be completed.

To strengthen monitoring and ensure swift action, the Commission has deployed 5,011 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs), 2,728 in West Bengal and 2,283 in Tamil Nadu. These teams have been tasked with responding to complaints within 100 minutes. In addition, 5,363 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been set up across both states, conducting surprise checks and establishing nakas at key locations.

A comparison with previous elections highlights the scale of the current crackdown. In West Bengal, total seizures stood at Rs 339.45 crore during the 2021 Assembly elections and Rs 450.64 crore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The ongoing election has already surpassed both figures.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu recorded seizures of Rs 446.28 crore in the 2021 Assembly elections and Rs 555.44 crore during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The current tally of Rs 599.24 crore marks the highest recorded so far in the state.

The Election Commission has also directed enforcement agencies to ensure that routine checks do not inconvenience the general public. District Grievance Committees have been constituted to address complaints related to inspections and seizures.

