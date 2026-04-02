Sandeep Rai Rathore Appointed As Tamil Nadu Top Cop Ahead Of Polls

The ECI on Thursday appointed senior IPS official Sandeep Rai Rathore as the new DGP of Tamil Nadu, replacing G Venkataraman, hitherto serving as in-charge DGP and head of police force.

Venkataraman has been serving as in-charge Director General of Police for Tamil Nadu and HoPF since September 2025 following the superannuation of Shankar Jiwal.

Rathore, a 1992 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new DGP and HoPF ahead of the April 23 Assembly election to the state. Previously, he was DGP Training, Chennai.

Other key transfers include Sanjay Kumar (ADGP, Coastal Security Group), Abhishek Dixit (IGP Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai) and R V Ramya Bharati (IGP Crime, Chennai). They have been posted as Commissioner of Tambaram, Commissioner of Madurai, and IGP West Zone, Coimbatore, respectively, a release said.

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