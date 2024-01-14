'Just A Trailer, Film Yet To Come': Eknath Shinde As Milind Deora Joins His Party

Milind Deora has joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the induction of former Union Minister and Congress leader Milind Deora in his party was just a trailer and the full picture was yet to come, hinting at more influx from the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking after Mr Deora joined his party in the presence of several leaders of Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Mr Shinde said that he performed an "operation" one and half years before and didn't even have to make stitches and the operation was done.

"I am not a doctor. Despite not being a doctor, I performed an operation one and half years before... didn't even have to make stitches and the operation was done. I won't say anything more than this... This is just a trailer, the film is yet to come in," he said.

Mr Shinde drew parallels between the sentiments expressed by Milind Deora on the current occasion and the emotions he himself experienced 1.5 years ago when he severed ties with then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"The feelings that you (Milind Deora) have in your mind today are the same that I had 1.5 years back. Such situations arise when a decision has to be made," Mr Shinde said.

Milind Deora on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after quitting the Congress earlier in the day.

The former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP joined the ruling party in a function in Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, in the afternoon.

During the ceremony, Mr Deora affirmed his commitment to strengthen Mr Shinde's leadership further and praised his vision for Mumbai and the state.

"I am joining him to strengthen his hands further. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also have a vision for the country. I want to strengthen their hands as well through the Shiv Sena," Mr Deora said.

The Maharashtra leader ended his 55-year-old association with the party which went back to his father Murli Deora.

While emphasizing his commitment to Congress, Milind Deora said that he remained loyal to the party during its most challenging decade.

"I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit and capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)